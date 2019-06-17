Iran exports 70 tons of nano towels in 2018

Banian Azar Novin Ideal Co. is one of the most successful nano-textile producers in Iran. This company exported 70 tons of nano enhanced towels to various neighborning countries in 2018 valued at $600,000, according to Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council (INIC).

Nano enhanced towels are frequently used in Iran’s hospitals. The reasonable price besides durability and the fact that the towels need less washing compared to conventional towels make the Alale Azar products very valuable. The company is planning to develop its export targets.

Another Iranian company exported $1.5 million worth of nanotechnology enhanced socks to neighboring countries, such as Iraq, Afghanistan and Turkey, last year. According to its CEO, the figure is expected to hit $5 million this year.

MS/INIC