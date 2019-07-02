Russia backs Iran on surplus enriched uranium stocks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said that all parties involved in Iran nuclear deal better known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have an obligation to preserve it.

"If we talk about the need to preserve the JCPOA, it means that everyone, not just Iran, must fulfill the obligations," Lavrov said at a news conference in Moscow, according to Turkish Anadolu Agency.

He said that Iran has exceeded the limit set on its low-enriched uranium stockpiles, because of the US sanctions.

Lavrov added that the sanctions have effectively prevented Tehran, from selling the excess nuclear material.

Iran had acknowledged on Monday that it had exceeded the limit of stockpiles, set in the 2015 nuclear deal.

Lavrov said that Iran had voluntarily committed to limit its low-enriched uranium and heavy water stocks. But this obligation was inextricably linked to Iran's right to sell the surplus material.

Russia’s top diplomat also urged the EU to abide by its pledge and implement a working system, protecting trade with Iran from American sanctions.

Lavrov said as per the JCPOA, the EU has obligations to safeguard economic interests of Iran.

"I would very much like our European colleagues to fully realize their responsibility for the preservation of the JCPOA. They also have obligations under the agreement to ensure the economic interests of Iran, including its ability to sell oil," he said.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif defended exceeding the limit of nuclear material stock.

Taking to Twitter, he said Iran did not violate the JCPOA, by exceeding the stock, referring to paragraph 36 of the agreement. “We triggered and exhausted para 36 of the JCPOA after the US withdrawal,” he said. He also posted text of paragraph 36, which provides a mechanism to resolve disputes, when parties believe other signatories are not fulfilling their obligations.

