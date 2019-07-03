Iran, Russia nuclear officials confer on future cooperation in Moscow

According to a statement by the Iranian Embassy in the Russian capital of Moscow, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi held a meeting with Director General of ROSATOM Alexey Likhachev in Moscow on Wednesday.

The statement said that the two top nuclear officials conferred on the latest status of cooperation between the two countries in the field of peaceful nuclear energy and the prospects for bilateral nuclear cooperation.

According to the statement, Salehi arrived on July 1 and held a meeting with Likhachev today as the last day of his pre-planned 3-day trip to Russia.

During the negotiations, the heads of atomic industries of Iran and Russia paid a special attention to the complicated circumstances revolving around Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) and Iran nuclear program which have been created as a result of the US unilateral actions.

The two sides emphasized the importance of preserving the JCPOA and fulfilling commitments by all parties to the deal.

Salehi and Likhachev also exchanged views on the implementation of the Bushehr Power Plant project and expressed their satisfaction with the progress of the project, the statement said, adding there was an explicit understanding between the two sides regarding the implementation of the project within the framework of the requirements of international rules.

On the 3-day trip, according to the statement, the Iranian nuclear chief visited Russia’s nuclear facilities in relation to VVER reactors.

The two sides also emphasized the continuation of bilateral contacts.

