Washington's plan to modify JCPOA "unacceptable"

Emphasizing that Washington should stop trying to change the original format of Iran's nuclear agreement known as JCPOA, Sergei Lavrov added that it is necessary to resume nuclear negotiations based on the framework approved by the Security Council in 2015, Arabic website of Russia Today reported on Friday.

The Americans' plan to modify the JCPOA and create a new agreement with Iran is unacceptable, Lavrov said.

This comes as the JCPOA revival talks resumed after they were paused for three months over what Iran calls the US failure to make a political decision to return to the deal and fulfill its commitments.

The US withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018, reinstating sanctions on Iran.

In the talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran stresses that the sanctions must be fully removed in a verifiable manner.

