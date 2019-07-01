IAEA confirms Iran's stock of enriched uranium exceeds JCPOA limits

“We can confirm that IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano has informed the Board of Governors that the Agency verified on 1 July that Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile exceeded (the deal’s limit),” an IAEA spokesman said in a statement.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced on Monday that the Islamic Republic had exceeded the relevant limit of 300 kg of uranium hexaflouride (UF6).

He said that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium has exceeded 300 kg as planned before, adding that Iran will resume high-level uranium enrichment later as the 2nd phase of Iran's measures in diminishing JCPOA commitments following the US withdrawal and lack of any practical measures from the European sides to preserve the agreement.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Zarif said that “as long as I know Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium has exceeded 300 kg as planned and we have explicitly declared what actions we will take and we see these actions as our rights that are stipulated in the JCPOA.”

In response to a question regarding the possibility of sanctioning the EU trade mechanism for Iran (INSTEX) by the United States, Zarif said “that is Europeans’ problem and they have to take care of it themselves.”

MNA/ PR