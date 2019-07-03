  1. Politics
3 July 2019 - 18:14

Iran sympathizes with Russia over deadly submarine fire

Iran sympathizes with Russia over deadly submarine fire

TEHRAN, Jul. 03 (MAN) – Iran has commiserated with Russia over a deadly fire that struck a submarine on Monday, killing dozens of sailors onboard.

In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi expressed condolences with the Russian government, nation and the families of the victims of the accident.

Fourteen submariners on board a Russian Defense Ministry research submersible were killed in a fire while carrying out a survey of the seafloor in the Russian territorial waters. 

The victims included seven Captain First Rank officers – the most senior staff officers in the Russian navy. Two on board the ill-fated research vessel had been previously awarded the nation’s highest honorary title – the Hero of Russia.

MNA/4657182

News Code 147176

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News