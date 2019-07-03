Iran sympathizes with Russia over deadly submarine fire

In a statement on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi expressed condolences with the Russian government, nation and the families of the victims of the accident.

Fourteen submariners on board a Russian Defense Ministry research submersible were killed in a fire while carrying out a survey of the seafloor in the Russian territorial waters.

The victims included seven Captain First Rank officers – the most senior staff officers in the Russian navy. Two on board the ill-fated research vessel had been previously awarded the nation’s highest honorary title – the Hero of Russia.

