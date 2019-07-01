Iran's decision to increase enriched uranium stock 'deviation from voluntary JCPOA commitments'

After the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Monday that Iran’s stock of enriched uranium exceeded the 300 kg limit allowed by the nuclear deal or better known as the JCPOA, Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanovhas wrote in a tweet that Iran's move "is a deviation from voluntary commitment under #JCPOA, but has nothing to do with a violation of NPT or development of nuclear weapons."

The Russian representative further described Iran's move as "a result of US decision to sanction removal of LEU from Iran."

KI