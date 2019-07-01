Iran’s increasing enriched uranium stocks completely as per JCPOA

After the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Monday that Iran’s stock of enriched uranium exceeded the 300 kg limit allowed by the nuclear deal or better known as the JCPOA, Iran's permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations, Kazem Gharibabadi said in a statement that Iran’s action was done in accordance with the articles 26 and 36 of the pact in accordance with Iran’s decision to diminish JCPOA commitments previously announced on May 8, 2019.

Gharibabadi said that Iran has been very clear during the process, expressing his deep regret over the US withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions even on countries which have wanted to abide by their regulations under the UNSC Resolution 2231.

The Iranian envoy further expressed hope that the international community will unite against this bullying behavior and keep the hopes alive for diplomacy and multilateralism.

He also called on Europe to take serious steps to preserve the JCPOA, stressing that Iran will reconsider its actions in reducing JCPOA commitments if the European countries live up to their commitments in relation to financial matters and oil purchases from Iran.

