Zarif says increasing uranium stockpile not in violation of JCPOA

"We have NOT violated the #JCPOA. Paragraph 36 of the accord illustrates why: We triggered & exhausted paragraph 36 after US withdrawal. We gave E3+2 a few weeks while reserving our right. We finally took action after 60 weeks," the top Iranian diplomat wrote on his Twitter account on Monday hours after he told reporters that Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium has exceeded 300 kg as planned in reaction to Europeans' lack of action to carry out their obligations under the deal.

"As soon as E3 abide by their obligations, we'll reverse," Zarif also went on as saying in the same tweet.

He has also attached an image of the part of the JCPOA articles which stipulate Iran's rights to do so.

Iran’s decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA comes in response to the violations of other signatories to the agreement. It says it will reconsider its decisions once the European sides start living up to their commitments.

