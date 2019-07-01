UN urges Iran to stick to JCPOA: spokesman

While Iran has stressed that its recent move in increasing its stockpile of low-enriched uranium is in accordance with articles 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reportedly stated that he is concerned that Iran has breached part of the pact.

"Such action by the Islamic Republic of Iran would not help preserve the plan, nor secure the tangible economic benefits for the Iranian people. It is essential that this issue ... be addressed through the mechanism established by the JCPOA," United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, according to Reuters, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed on Monday that Iran’s stock of enriched uranium had exceeded the 300 kg limit under the deal.

Meanwhile, Israeli regime's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Europe on Monday to impose “automatic sanctions” after Iran's announcement.

Furthermore, Britain said on Monday it was urgently considering its next steps with its partners under the terms of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

This is while the JCPOA, once a multi-national deal, has been a one-way agreement only implemented by the Iranian side as US unilaterally withdrew from it last year and the European sides did not take any practical measures to secure Iran’s economic interests as promised as part of the agreement.

Iran’s decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA comes in response to the violations of other signatories to the agreement. It says suspended measures will be resumed once the European sides start living up to their commitments.

KI