Putin and Trump call for diplomatic settlement of tensions around Iran: Lavrov

The Presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, share the view that the tense situation around Iran must be resolved by using political and diplomatic means, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Friday after the meeting of the two leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit, according to TASS.

"Among the international issues they discussed Syria, Ukraine, Iran. Iran [was considered] in the context of the current situation around the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan on the Iranian nuclear program and what is happening in the Gulf of Oman. The situation is difficult, but both presidents confirmed that they want to find a diplomatic way out of this situation," he said.

"For the moment, I don’t know how it will be implemented at the working level, what decisions will be made in Washington. But we will definitely strive to ensure that everyone who can somehow influence this situation is working towards a diplomatic solution," the top diplomat went on to say.

Lavrov recalled Russia’s proposal to strengthen trust between the Arab states of the Gulf region and Iran with the assistance of the permanent members of the UN Security Council and other international and regional structures.

"This is a very, very promising thing, which is beginning to be perceived by all as a chance to establish a dialogue and prevent further escalation of tension, let alone the path of force in the development of events," the Russian Foreign Minister concluded.

