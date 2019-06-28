JCPOA joint commission meeting kicks off in Vienna

Deputy foreign ministers and political directors of Iran and the 4+1 (UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany) are holding a meeting in the Austrian capital of Vienna to discuss latest developments with regard to Iran’s nuclear deal.

The meeting is chaired by European Union External Action (EEAS) Secretary General Helga Schmid on behalf of the EU High Representative Federica Mogherini in Palais Coburg hotel, where the JCPOA was initially signed by the foreign ministers of P 5+1 and Iran.

This quarterly meeting of JCPOA joint commission is held almost a week before 60-day ultimatum that Iran has given to other JCPOA signatories on May 8 to fulfill their commitments ends on July 7.

KI