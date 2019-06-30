US' brand of diplomacy is economic war, says FM spox

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has reacted to the recent fuss made by the US officials, specifically by the US National Security Council"s spokesperson who called on Iran to meet diplomacy with diplomacy.

"Iran responds to diplomacy with diplomacy and to pressure with resistance," Mousavi said in a Saturday statement.

However, he added, it appears that in the lexicon of American authorities, diplomacy means sanctions and economic terrorism.

"Thus far we have not seen anything other than illegal sanctions and economic war and terrorism from the US government to respond," he noted.

