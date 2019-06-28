INSTEX must meet Iran’s demands: FM spox

If INSTEX fails to meet Iran’s demands within the framework of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the country will take the next steps more decisively, he stressed.

“The implementation of the EU's trade mechanism has been delayed due to some lack of commitments," he said.

"After Iran set an ultimatum for the European signatories of the JCPOA, they began some steps to expedite the implementation of INSTEX, but the steps are not enough for us, because the way of its implementation and its timeframe is important to us," Mousavi added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi pointed to a meeting which will be held in Austrian capital Vienna in the presence of foreign ministers of Iran and the remaining sides to the nuclear deal on saving the JCPOA, saying that “Iran wants European countries to take practical steps in this regard and live up to their commitments within the framework of JCPOA.”

Iran’s next steps over JCPOA depend on the practical measures by the European countries, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mousavi emphasized.

