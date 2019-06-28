Iran says today’s meeting in Vienna to determine fate of JCPOA

Speaking in the western city of Mahabad, West Azerbaijan on Friday, Mousavi said that “the meeting of JCPOA joint commission attended by deputy foreign ministers and political directors of Iran and the 4+1 (UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany) to discuss implementation of JCPOA commitments hosted by Austria has an important role in the determining the fate of the JCPOA.”

“It is planned that in this meeting the remaining countries make the final decision on the JCPOA commitments and subsequently Iran’s fate in relation to abiding by the JCPOA,” Mousavi said.

The spokesman further noted that there is the real possibility of Iran’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, adding “JCPOA exist is one of the option on the agenda of the Foreign Ministry but we are waiting for the final decision of the remaining countries in the JCPOA.”

