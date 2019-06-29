Heavy defeat for US, S. Arabia in G20 meeting

During this meeting in Osaka, Japan, Mohammed bin Salman tried his best to rally East Asian countries (for instance, Indonesia and South Korea) against Iran.

The failure of the crown prince of Saudi Arabia in achieving his anti-Iranian goals comes when Bin Salman relied on the other G20 members for siding with Saudi Arabia and Washington against Tehran.

According to informed sources, issues discussed during Bin Salman’s meeting with other countries’ officials at the meeting, including the murder of Jamal Khashoggi as well as the human rights violations of the Saudi regime regarding the slaughter of Yemeni children and suppression and execution of Saudi dissidents, left no room for the Saudis’ maneuver in the G20.

On the first day of the G20 summit, Bin Salman and Trump, began a joint effort to rally other G20 members against Iran.

One of the topics that the Saudi crown prince and the US President Donald Trump focused on was to blame the Islamic Republic of Iran for the tensions in the Persian Gulf and in particular the attack on two Japanese tankers in the Sea of Oman.

However, the claim was not widely accepted by G20 members and eventually left Bin Salman and Tramp empty-handed.

During the G20 summit, almost none of the participating members sent a positive signal to the Saudi prince or the US President about their regional and anti-Iranian policies.

Media sources have emphasized that the European countries have put the blame on Trump, Bolton, Pompeo and their allies for the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Accordingly, European countries and other international players have condemned Trump's government for withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and failing to manage critical situations. This criticism includes Saudi Arabia as the main US ally in West Asia.

HJ/