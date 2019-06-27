Iran postpones surpassing uranium enrichment production volume

Iran is still short of the maximum amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to have under its deal with major powers but it is on course to reach that limit at the weekend.

It also sets up a meeting with other signatories on Friday aimed at saving the accord, which is straining under US pressure.

“They haven’t reached the limit... It’s more likely to be at the weekend if they do it,” Reuter news agency reported.

On Wednesday, the UN nuclear watchdog verified that Iran had roughly 200 kg of low-enriched uranium, below the deal’s 202.8 kg limit.

Reuters also claimed that Iran was producing at a rate of around 1 kg a day, meaning it could go over the line soon after the meeting of senior officials from Iran, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China in Vienna on Friday.

However, Iran’s uranium enrichment rise beyond the said ceiling has been postponed tomorrow on June 28 after meeting between Iran and European parties involved in Iran’s nuclear talks.

This meeting is going to be held with the subject of operationalization of EU’s trade mechanism with Iran dubbed “INSTEX” and saving JCPOA.

