US provoking Iran; miscalculations could lead to 'world war'

The United States is provoking Iran and growing risks of miscalculation could lead to a 'world war,' according to Malaysia’s Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad in an interview with CNBC TV.

“I think as far as I can see, it is America, which is making all the provocation,” Mahathir told CNBC on Saturday, when asked which side might be responsible for miscalculations.

“First, they withdrew from the (nuclear) treaty, and now they’re sending warships to the [Persian] Gulf, and doing things that will provoke Iran,” he added while in Bangkok, Thailand where Asian leaders were gathered for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit.

The tension between Iran and the United States has flared up recently as the United States tries to secure the company of the other countries with its illegal pressures against the Iranian nation. Iran has always stated that the US military presence in the Middle East region is the main factor behind the tensions in the region. The Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani stated recently that Iran is responsible for preserving the security of the Persian Gulf, calling on the US military to leave the area.

The Iranian air defense shot down a US drone which had been flying above its territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, warning that any aggression would be met with a firm response.

KI/FNA13980401000860