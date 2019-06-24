No one in Tehran, West Asia wants war: German FM

“The situation is very tough. Ships have been targeted. A drone has been shot. Tensions are increasing in the region. However, all parties are saying they do not want a war. I was in Tehran and throughout the region. No one wanted a war. The United States has the same opinion. Something is needed to be done in this area and what we need to do is to reduce tension,” he said in an interview with ZTV on Sunday night.

"The US has imposed economic sanctions on Iran, which shows that America's strategy is to apply economic pressure as before and we hope that military pressure will be eliminated in the world. That's why we need to talk to each other. We also talk with American partners. A large number of Europeans paid a visit to Tehran in the past recent days to prevent start of tensions that nobody wants to happen," he added.

Answering a question about JCPOA, Mass underlined that the deal is not dead. "No, this agreement has not died. We were in Tehran to prove once again that the remaining nuclear parties want to comply with their obligations, and to this end we want to create a financial channel. "

About INSTEX he described that “the channel has not been launched yet, but I hope the first payment will be made through this channel as soon as possible. There is evidence showing that we believe in a nuclear deal, and if there is a nuclear deal, then Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, and if this agreement does not exist, then there will be no certainty (about Iran's nuclear activities. "

