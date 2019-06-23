MPs release statement to hail IRGC for downing US spy drone

The Parliament members announced that bringing down the US drone, which is regarded among the most modern American armaments, has disrupted the equations in the US-waged psychological warfare.

“The shooting down of the American drone, which is among the most advanced weapons of that world power, broke down the equations of its psychological warfare. No other aggressive flying object will be able to enter the Iranian sky,” it said.

“We, the representatives of the great nation of Iran, fully supporting the IRGC and other armed forces of the country, are proud to support the revolutionary policies of the country under the guidance of the Supreme Leader,” it added, “We advise the United States and other countries to stop repeating their past mistakes as soon as possible and to admit the security and power of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

In a statement issued early on Thursday, IRGC said a US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region, which sits in the central district of Jask County, after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

Despite US claims that the drone had been flying over international waters, Iran says it has retrieved sections of drone in its own territorial waters where it was shot down. Foreign Minister Zarif said in a tweet hours after the incident that Iran would “take this new aggression to UN & show that the US is lying about international waters.”

