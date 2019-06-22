Zarif tweets images that ‘leave no doubt’ US drone was in Iranian airspace

Zarif wrote in his first tweet "for more visual detail on the path, location, and point of impact of the US military drone Iran shot down on Thursday, and of the waters over which it was flying, see these maps and coordinates:

The top Iranian diplomat added that "there can be no doubt about where the vessel was when it was brought down."

LEGEND: blue=drone; yellow line=Iranian FIR; red line=Iranian territorial waters; ; green line=baseline internal waters; yellow dots=Iran radio warnings sent; red dot=point of impact.

One last visual: Red dot is the impact point of the trespassing drone against the border of Iran; and the border of the United States, he added in his last tweet today.

The Iranian air defense shot down a US drone which had been flying above its territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, warning that any aggression would be met with a firm response.

