  1. Politics
22 June 2019 - 20:44

Zarif tweets images that ‘leave no doubt’ US drone was in Iranian airspace

Zarif tweets images that ‘leave no doubt’ US drone was in Iranian airspace

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has posted on his Twitter account images of the path and location of the downed US drone, stressing that the photos leave no room for doubt that the US UAV was in Iranian airspace.

Zarif wrote in his first tweet "for more visual detail on the path, location, and point of impact of the US military drone Iran shot down on Thursday, and of the waters over which it was flying, see these maps and coordinates:

The top Iranian diplomat added that "there can be no doubt about where the vessel was when it was brought down."

LEGEND: blue=drone; yellow line=Iranian FIR; red line=Iranian territorial waters; ; green line=baseline internal waters; yellow dots=Iran radio warnings sent; red dot=point of impact.

One last visual: Red dot is the impact point of the trespassing drone against the border of Iran; and the border of the United States, he added in his last tweet today.

The Iranian air defense shot down a US drone which had been flying above its territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, warning that any aggression would be met with a firm response. 

KI

News Code 146763
Kamal Iranidoost

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News