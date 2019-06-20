Sections of downed US drone found in Iranian waters

“At 00:14 US drone took off from UAE in stealth mode & violated Iranian airspace. It was targeted at 04:05 at the coordinates (25°59'43"N 57°02'25"E) near Kouh-e Mobarak,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a tweet late Thursday.

“We've retrieved sections of the US military drone in OUR territorial waters where it was shot down,” he stressed.

He followed the remarks with images that showed the location of the drone in Iranian territorial waters:

In a statement issued early on Thursday, IRGC said a US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region, which sits in the central district of Jask County, after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

In another tweet, Zarif said Iran would “take this new aggression to UN & show that the US is lying about international waters.”