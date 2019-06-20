  1. Politics
IRGC downs US espionage drone

TEHRAN, Jun. 20 (MNA) – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down an intruding American espionage drone in the country’s southern coastal province of Hormozgan.

In a statement issued early on Thursday, IRGC said the US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region, which sits in the central district of Jask County, after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

The RQ-4 Global Hawk is an unmanned aircraft system (UAS) that can fly at high altitudes for more than 30 hours, gathering near-real-time, high-resolution imagery of large areas of land in all types of weather.

IRGC says further details will soon be announced.

