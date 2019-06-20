Intruders bear responsibility for results of trespassing Iran’s borders: Mousavi

“While protesting against such aggressive and provocative acts, we warn against trespassing of any foreign flying object into the country’s airspace and against any violation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s territory. And we consider all responsibility for its consequences falling on aggressors,” he said on Thursday.

In a statement issued early Thursday, the IRGC said the US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region — which sits in the central district of Jask County — after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps has said that it will soon announce further details of its Thursday operation.

IRGC chief commander Major General Hossein Salami said “any enemy who trespasses our countries’ borders will not have safety and will be destroyed,” while referring to the issue.

MNA/4646256