21 June 2019 - 20:00

FM spox reacts to Hook's remarks:

Iran responds diplomacy with diplomacy, war with defense

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – "The Iranian nation answers diplomacy with diplomacy, respect with respect and war with a harsh defense", Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi wrote on Twitter on Friday.

"Mr. Hook! Do you name the years of war and economic terrorism imposed on the Iranian people besides violation of the treaties and resolutions as 'diplomacy'?," he wrote, "The Iranian nation responds diplomacy with diplomacy, respect with respect and war with a harsh defense," he added.

The United States envoy on Iran, Brian Hook, said at a press conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh on Friday that “our diplomacy does not give Iran the right to respond with military force, Iran needs to meet our diplomacy with diplomacy and not military force.”

