Falahatpisheh calls for lodging complaint to UN on US drone intrusion

In reaction to the downing of a US drone by IRGC on Thursday, he said that “US drone intrusion to the Iranian airspace is clear violation of the UN Charter and national sovereignty of the country.”

Under the Chapter 7 of the UN Charter, US hostile move against national security and sovereignty of countries is condemned, Falahatpisheh emphasized.

Considering the sensitivity of the Persian Gulf region, Islamic Republic of Iran should officially lodge its complaints against the US, he said, adding, “this move is a complementary to the previous US moves in dispatching its naval forces to the Persian Gulf region and Sea of Oman.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran showed once again that it will spare no effort to defend its land, he said. As far as equipment and defense techniques are concerned, Iran has proven to be ready, he added.

In a statement issued early on Thursday, IRGC said the US-made Global Hawk surveillance drone was brought down by its Air Force near the Kouh-e Mobarak region, which sits in the central district of Jask County, after the aircraft violated Iranian airspace.

MA/ISNA98033014539