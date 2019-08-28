Iran's deterrence power made US call off probable strikes

“The US was to take a practical measure [military strike] against us but in the name of a high number of probable victims, it overturned the decision,” he said, adding, “The main reason, however, was Iran’s deterrence power.”

These are the result of the Iranian thought and the commands of the Revolution Leader, he said, noting that despite all problems, Iran enjoys great capabilities in the defense sector and the Iranian nation will not let eruption of another war.

In June, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) downed a US Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk spy drone after it had violated Iranian airspace. Despite US claims that the drone had been flying over international waters, Iran said it had retrieved sections of the drone in its own territorial waters where it was shot down.

US President Donald Trump said afterward that he aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran’s downing of the US drone because it could have killed 150 people, and signaled he was open to talks with Tehran.

