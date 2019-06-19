Iran-US military confrontation won't happen: Shamkhani

Making the remarks on the sidelines of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Ufa, Russia, he said that “there will be no was between Iran and the US, since there is no reason for it.”

“We are experiencing an economic war imposed by Washington and American officials believe that through such a war they can bring the Iranian nation to its knees,” the Iranian senior official added, “But the Iranian people will turn threats into opportunities, again.”

The Iranian officials unanimously reiterate the Islamic Republic’s stance against military confrontation with any country, stressing that Iran will not initiate any war, but will defend the country fully against any aggression.

On May 18, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stressed that there will be no war as Iran does not want to engage in a conflict, adding that no country could have the "illusion that it could confront Iran".

