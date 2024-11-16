Iran decries Israeli aggression on Syria as ‘war crime’

In a fresh bout of ruthless onslaught on Syrian soil, the Israeli regime has over the past days targeted various areas in and around the capital Damascus, not least Mazzeh district which is home to embassies, security headquarters, and United Nations offices.

The Israeli strikes on the Mazzeh neighborhood killed 13 Syrian people on Thursday, while an attack on the outskirts of Damascus martyred 10 Palestinians, among them members of the Islamic Jihad resistance movement who had taken refuge there.

“The expansion of the Zionist regime’s aggression and crimes to the neighboring countries and the repeated and blatant violation of the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the government of the Syrian Arab Republic are considered flagrant incursion as per the United Nations Charter and require the urgent action of the United Nations Security Council to stop the onslaught and hold the Zionist aggressor regime accountable,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

The spokesman warned of the dire consequences of Israel’s continued aggression against civilian infrastructure and the mass killing of innocent people, including women and children, saying such actions are in flagrant breach of international and humanitarian law.

Underlining that arms suppliers to the Israeli regime are complicit and accomplices in the crimes of the occupying entity, Baghaei said, “The people of the region and the Islamic Ummah regard America as the largest weapons and political supporter of the Zionist regime as well as its partner and accomplice in the crimes.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman offered his condolences to the Syrian government and nation, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, and the families of the martyrs, and wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the Israeli raids.

MA/Press TV