Shamkhani meets with head of Venezuelan National Defense Council

In the meeting on Wednesday, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, and Venezuela’s National Defense Council, which was held on the sidelines of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Ufa, Russia on Wednesday, the two sides conferred on the latest political and security issues in Venezuela.

The two sides condemned the US attempts to impose its will on independent countries, and called for a united international political front in support of the legitimate government of Venezuela.

The Iranian top security official also praised the heroic resistance of Venezuelan people against the US intervention and bulling policies, saying that Iran will stand by the people and government of Venezuela with a variety of its capacity.

While in Russia, in addition to attending the of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and his accompanying Iranian delegation have held a meeting with representatives of 6 neighboring countries of Afghanistan as well as holding bilateral meetings with top security officials of the participating countries.

KI/4645519