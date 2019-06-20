US sanctions, threats not to change Iran’s regional policies: Zarif

“Iran will not change its regional policies under US sanctions or threats,” said Zarif on Thursday in a meeting with managers of Isfahan province.

The prevailing situation in the international arena show that most countries are opposed to US policies, for example, its two years that EU is standing against US, he said.

He went on to say that Iran will continue to expand relations with friend countries as it has been doing in the past several years.

Trump withdrew US from the landmark Iran nuclear deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018, based on unfounded accusations against the Islamic Republic. Then the US administration imposed sanctions on the country in a clear violation of UNSC resolution 2231, also pushing other countries to violate the same resolution by cutting economic ties with Iran.

Iran waited for one year before announcing on May 2019 that it is reducing commitments to the JCPOA since Tehran has not been able to benefit from the deal, giving 60 days ultimatum to European signatories to the deal to take practical measures to safeguard Iran’s interests.

European countries have politically supported Iran and condemned US actions but they have not done anything in practice to protect Iran from damages of US sanctions.

