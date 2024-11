She came second in the youth female boulder division with 2 tops and 3 zones each in positions 4 and 9.

Japanese climber Saaya Ishikuro (2T4z 4 6) claimed the gold medal and her compatriot Miu Ito (1T4z 2 8) seized the bronze.

The IFSC Asian Youth Sport Climbing Championship 2024 is being held at the TSAF Sport Climbing Academy, JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, India, from November 14 to 17.

AMK/TT