Tens of thousands flee as Man-yi Typhoon nears Philippines

Man-yi will be the sixth major storm to pound the Philippines in the past month, killing at least 163 people, leaving thousands homeless, and wiping out crops and livestock.

The powerful storm intensified into a super typhoon on Saturday, the state weather forecaster said, warning of “significant to severe impacts” from the winds and “life-threatening” storm surges, the Guardian reported.

With wind gusts of up to 215km/h (133mph), Man-yi was on track to slam into the sparsely populated island province of Catanduanes later on Saturday or early Sunday.

About 255,000 people have already been evacuated from their homes in regions that are vulnerable to landslides, flooding, and storm surges, the interior undersecretary, Marlo Iringan, said on Saturday, urging others to heed warnings to flee.

