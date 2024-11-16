  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Nov 16, 2024, 2:49 PM

Eight dead after vehicle falls into river in Afghanistan

Eight dead after vehicle falls into river in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Eight commuters, including women and children, were killed after a passenger vehicle fell into the Kokcha River in northern Afghanistan's Badakhshan province, a local official said on Saturday.

The mishap happened late on Friday when the vehicle was heading toward Faizabad city, the capital of the province, Zabihullah Amiri, provincial director of information and culture, told Xinhua.

Amiri noted that locals and rescuers rushed to the site and were searching to take out the bodies, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the dead, one is the driver and the others are close relatives, including three women and four children, he added.

Thousands of people lose their lives in road accidents in Afghanistan each year due to poor infrastructure, reckless driving, overloading, overtaking, and overspeeding.

MA/PR

News ID 224499
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News