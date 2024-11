Iran defeated Germany to advance to the quarterfinals of the sporting event.

On Sunday, Iran will face the USA in the quarterfinals.

Previously in the tournament, Iran achieved victories over Venezuela 4-0 and Ireland 3-0 in their first and second matches, respectively.

The 16th edition of the Cerebral Palsy World Cup is being held in Barcelona, Spain, featuring 15 participating teams. The tournament will continue until November 23.

AMK/IRIB4382210