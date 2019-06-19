Iranian, Uzbek security officials talk regional issues in Russia

On the sidelines of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, the two top officials discussed ways to continue the close cooperation of the two countries to establish stability and security in Afghanistan, as well as how to accelerate the implementation of an agreed roadmap between presidents of the two countries to maximize bilateral cooperation in political, economic and security dimensions.

Shamkhani’s trip to Russia came upon the official invitation of Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

The three-day conference started in Ufa on Tuesday, where high-ranking security officials of different countries started to discuss ways of ensuring national security and sustainable economic and social development against the background of growing hybrid warfare threats.

Shamkhani had also attended the last year’s edition of the conference in Sochi where, according to Russian media, representatives from 118 countries had participated.

