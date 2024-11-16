  1. World
Ceiling collapses at Siberian mine, at least one trapped

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) –  At least one person was trapped when ceiling collapsed at the Tashtagolskaya mine in Siberia’s Kemerovo Region, the press service of the region’s Investigative Committee department said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday. Injuries were reported, but details are unknown at this point.

A criminal investigation is under way into potential violation of industrial safety standards.

