Ceiling collapses at Siberian mine, at least one trapped

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday. Injuries were reported, but details are unknown at this point.
A criminal investigation is under way into potential violation of industrial safety standards.
TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – At least one person was trapped when ceiling collapsed at the Tashtagolskaya mine in Siberia’s Kemerovo Region, the press service of the region’s Investigative Committee department said.
