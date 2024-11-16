  1. World
Nov 16, 2024, 1:30 PM

Russian air defense destroys 12 UAVs over Bryansk region

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (MNA) – Air defense forces have destroyed 12 aircraft-type UAVs over the territory of the Bryansk region, the governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Over the territory of the Bryansk region, the air defense forces of the Russian Defense Ministry have destroyed 12 aircraft-type UAVs," Sputnik reported, citing Bogomaz's post on his Telegram channel.

According to him, there were no casualties or damage.

Ukraine has been sending drones and missiles into Russia almost daily since it launched its counteroffensive in early June 2023. 

Russian officials repeatedly slammed Ukrainian drone attacks as acts of terrorism. For instance, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said that the targeted shellings of civilians have become a trademark of Volodymyr Zelensky.

