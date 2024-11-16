Iran’s foreign trade up 39% in one month: Official

More than 22.809 million tons of goods, valued at $13.698 billion, were exchanged between Iran and other countries between September 21 to October 22, 2024, showing a 39 percent growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Spokesman of the Trade Promotion and International Relations Commission of Iran’s House of Industry, Mine and Trade Rouhollah Latifi stated.

He went on to say that Iran’s non-oil trade has significantly registered a considerable growth in this period, adding that more than 18.359 million tons of goods, valued at $6.771 billion, were exported from the country between September 21 to October 22, 2024, showing a 58.6 and 62.6 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period last year.

Latifi went on to say that 3.450 million tons of goods, valued at $6.927 billion, were unloaded at the customs offices of the country between September 21 to October 22, 2024, registering a 2.2 and 21.4 percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Iraq, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and Afghanistan were Iran’s first to fifth export target markets in this period, the spokesman added.

MA/6289102