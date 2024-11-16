Hezbollah conducts missile attacks on Haifa

The Zionist media confirmed that the port of Haifa and the Galilee region in northern occupied Palestine were targeted by at least 35 heavy rockets fired from southern Lebanon.

The media announced that the air defense system of the Israeli military failed to intercept and destroy any of the missiles, and the sound of alarm sirens was heard in different areas of the occupied port of Haifa.

Al-Mayadeen TV channel also announced that several explosions were heard in the al-Kriyot area in the north of Haifa.

The Zionist media reported that a building in the occupied town of Ya'ara in West Galilee burned down after being hit by a Hezbollah missile.

The siren of a missile attack was sounded in the towns of Avivim, Yaroun, and several other towns in the Upper Galilee.

SD/6289354