China hopes for Canada's respect for 'one China' principle

Yi made the remarks at a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Lima.

"The Taiwan issue is related to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The 'one China' principle is a common consensus of the international community and an important part of the international order since World War II which cannot be disputed. We hope that Canada will fully understand the high delicacy of the Taiwan issue and sincerely abide by the 'one China' principle," the Chinese Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying on its website, TASS reported.

MP/PR