Iran rejects meeting of its UN envoy, Elon Musk in New York

Esmaeil Baghaei rejected the false reports by US media regarding the meeting between Musk and Iran’s Ambassador Amir Saeed Iravani in New York.

Baghaei expressed surprise over the extensive propagation by American media outlets of the alleged meeting.

The New York Times claimed on Friday that Elon Musk, a close adviser to President-elect Donald J. Trump, met with Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations on Monday in New York.

The Times also claimed that two Iranian officials hailed the meeting as positive.

