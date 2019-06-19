Iran, Tajikistan top security officials meet in Russia to discuss regional issues

In the meeting between Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and Tajikistan’s national security advisor, which was held on the sidelines of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Ufa, Russia on Wednesday, the bilateral ties between Tehran and Dushanbe and regional issues in the political and security areas were discussed.

The Iranian ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei, the Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Amir Saeed Jalil Iravani, and the Spokesman of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Keivan Khosravi were also attending the event.

While in Russia, in addition to attending the of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani and his accompanying Iranian delegation have held a meeting with representatives of 6 neighboring countries of Afghanistan as well as holding bilateral meetings with top security officials of the participating countries.

