Israel’s Channel 12 reported that Nahariya’s electricity supply was disrupted after a drone strike carried out by Hezbollah.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, said that a Hezbollah drone crashed on an apartment in the northern town of Nahariya.

“The drone was intercepted by the Air Force and parts of it hit a building as it fell,” it claimed.

The Israeli regime has also announced that sirens sounded in Nahariya, West Galilee, and nearby areas.

