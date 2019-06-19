  1. Politics
19 June 2019 - 19:13

Top Iranian, Russian security officials meet in Ufa

Top Iranian, Russian security officials meet in Ufa

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – The top national security officials of Iran and Russia met in the Russian city of Ufa on Wednesday to discuss bilateral ties as well as the latest regional and international developments.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani met with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev on the sidelines of the 10th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Russia’s Ufa on Wednesday.

The two officials reviewed the previous agreements between the national security authorities of the two nations and discussed ways for collaboration on bilateral and regional issues.

Earlier today, Shamkhani also held separate talks with senior security authorities of Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

He is attending the summit of security officials in Ufa at the invitation of Patrushev. Delegations from around 120 world nations have taken part in gathering.

The forum has been held regularly by the Russian Security Council in one of the cities of Russia each year.

MNA/4645325

News Code 146642

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News