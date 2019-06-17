  1. Politics
17 June 2019 - 21:41

Iran condemns Saudi crown prince’s accusations as distraction from wrong policies

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi criticized the Muhammad bin Salman for wrongly accusing Iran of being behind recent oil tankers attacks.

After Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday blamed Iran for the recent oil tanker attacks in the Sea of Oman, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Monday that levelling accusations against Iran is “the continuation of wrong approach and escape form problems created by Saudi Arabia’s wrong policies in the region.”

“With a lack of proper understanding of the region’s variables with a militaristic, crisis-based approach, Saudi Arabia has given up the wealth of its people to the foreigners,” the spokesman added.

Mousavi further expressed hope that Saudi Arabia would change its wrong path, which has yielded nothing but war and destruction, and would take confidence-building steps and adopt new policies based on dialogue and engagement to reduce the regional tensions.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will definitely welcome such a new approach,” the spokesman added.

