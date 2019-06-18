Iran's envoy to UK asks US to act like a 'normal country'

“I hope that people in Washington would be very careful not to underestimate the Iranian determination that if they would be wrongly entering into a conflict, they would be very sorry about that because we are fully prepared,” he told CNN’s Amanpour on Monday.

He also warned that the United States and Iran are headed toward “a confrontation which is very serious for everybody in the region.”

He denied US allegations against Iran on recent tanker attacks saying that those “who have invested heavily, billions and billions of dollars to draft the United States into a military conflict with Iran,” can be responsible for attacks in the Sea of Oman.

The envoy highlighted that any negotiation needs the will of all sides and US cannot force Iran into a negotiation. He asked US to act like a ‘normal country’ and not interfere in Iran’s relationship with the rest of the world.

