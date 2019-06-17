EU reacts to Iran's decision on increasing enriched uranium stockpile

“Our assessment is based on the IAEA reports, not on statements. So far Iran has been compliant, and we expect and hope that it will continue to be,” EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told a news conference after a regular meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said “we will see what the International Atomic Energy Agency tells us, if there were such uranium enrichment.”

Iran said on Monday it would breach internationally agreed curbs on its stock of low-enriched uranium in 10 days.

European signatories, who claim they are trying to keep the accord alive by launching the long-awaited INSTEX to help Iran reap some benefits from the JCPOA, have so far failed to secure Iran's benefits from the pact.

Running out of patience with the EU's inaction in the face of the growing US pressure, Iran reduced its commitments under the deal on May 8, which marked the anniversary of US illegal withdrawal from the deal, and warned the EU that it would adopt new decisions about uranium enrichment after 60 days if its demands in relation to banking relations and oil sales were not met.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday that the 60-day deadline would by no means be extended, stressing that Tehran would proceed with the next steps unless the JCPOA parties met Iran’s demands.

