Iran condemns terrorist attacks in Tunisia, wishing recovery for Pres. Essebsi

In a statement on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned two suicide terrorist actions in the friendly and brotherly country of Tunisia yesterday, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand alongside the people and the government of the north African country in the fight against terrorism.

Mousavi also wished health for Tunisian president Beji Essebsi, who has recently been admitted to hospital after fallen ill.

The spokesman also wished a successful holding of two upcoming elections (presidential and parliamentary election) in the country.

Two suicide attacks targeted security forces in the Tunisian capital of Tunis on Thursday, injuring 4 people.

KI/IRN83373449