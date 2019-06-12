US sanctions targeting whole region: deputy FM

He made the remark in a meeting with the Special Envoy of Singapore’s Minister for Foreign Affairs to the Middle East, Zainul Abidin bin Mohamed Rasheed, in the Asian country on Tuesday.

“The only issue in the Middle East region that was resolved through negotiations and diplomacy and resulted in an agreement, was the Iran nuclear deal, which the US withdrew from over illogical and incomprehensible reasons,” Araghchi added.

“The US is now waging an economic war against the Islamic Republic, which is the cause of all tensions in the region,” he stressed.

The Iranian diplomat went on to note that the US’ economic sanctions are in fact targeting the security of the whole region, adding “therefore, one cannot expect peace and security in the region without first putting an end to this economic war.”

The Singaporean envoy, for his part, voiced his country’s support for the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), and expressed hope for the de-escalation of tensions in the region.

MS/4638555